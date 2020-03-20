Maine CDC director thanks Mainers for their diligent social distancing as number of cases rise to 56

While number of cases has risen by 8 since Thursday,the director of the Maine CDC acknowledged that many Maine people have taken social distancing measures seriously, and started today's briefing by thanking Maine people for this act of good citizenship.

There are now 56 cases in the state.

In our region, there are 2 cases in Penobscot County and 4 in Kennebec County.

On Thursday the CDC identified a case reported to be in Hancock County, but that person was a Penobscot County resident, and the numbers have been adjusted to note that.

County-by-county breakdown of cases: Androscoggin: 3, Cumberland: 35, Kennebec: 4, Lincoln: 4, Oxford: 1, Penobscot: 2, York: 2, and 2 cases under investigation where the counties have not yet been released.

The CDC says there have been 2,264 negative test results.

Dr. Nirvah Shah explained the numbers, saying that as the cases are looked at, some of the cases involve out-of-state residents who were tested here.

On that note, three cases have been transferred to another public health department.

Shah said one case was a clerical error, where a test was done at a lab but was found to be a false positive when retested at the state lab.

Shah continues to encourage social connection while urging that people still heed all the recommended social distancing guidelines.