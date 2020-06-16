Maine CDC data: 485 active cases of COVID-19 in the state

The Maine CDC is reporting only nine new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and no additional deaths.

The number of active cases is now 485, down 35 since Monday.

2,233 Mainers have recovered from the illness, up 44 from Monday.

The total number of cases in the state is now 2,819.

The state death toll remains at 101.

Here is the county by county breakdown of the total cases reported by Maine CDC:

Androscoggin 428

Aroostook 10

Cumberland 1,450

Franklin 37

Hancock 13

Kennebec 137

Knox 23

Lincoln 21

Oxford 34

Penobscot 101

Piscataquis 1

Sagadahoc 30

Somerset 25

Waldo 55

Washington 1

York 450

Unknown 3

State officials have transitioned to holding briefings only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The most up to date data will be posted on the Maine CDC website today.

