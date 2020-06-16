Maine CDC data: 485 active cases of COVID-19 in the state

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) The Maine CDC is reporting only nine new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and no additional deaths.
The number of active cases is now 485, down 35 since Monday.
2,233 Mainers have recovered from the illness, up 44 from Monday.
The total number of cases in the state is now 2,819.
The state death toll remains at 101.
Here is the county by county breakdown of the total cases reported by Maine CDC:
Androscoggin 428
Aroostook 10
Cumberland 1,450
Franklin 37
Hancock 13
Kennebec 137
Knox 23
Lincoln 21
Oxford 34
Penobscot 101
Piscataquis 1
Sagadahoc 30
Somerset 25
Waldo 55
Washington 1
York 450
Unknown 3
State officials have transitioned to holding briefings only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
The most up to date data will be posted on the Maine CDC website today.