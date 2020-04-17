Maine CDC continues focus on long term care facilities, case confirmed at Brewer facility

Dr. Nirav Shah says the CDC continues to be concerned about long term care facilities.

He says there are three more COVID-19 cases at Tall Pines in Belfast for a total of 38 between residents and staff.

Five people have died there.

Dr. Shah also announced Friday a case of coronavirus has been confirmed at the Brewer Center for Health and Rehabilitation.

He says the person is a resident there.

"We have universally tested actually that entire facility, and after doing that testing, we've only detected one case," said Shah. "So, right now the discussion is where we go from here. It brings up questions that we talked about in these meetings, but as of as of about 10:30 this morning, we were only able to confirm one case at that facility."

Shah says the operators of that facility also run the rehab center in Augusta that has 70 reported cases of COVID-19 between staff and residents.

Two people have died there.

We reached out to the facilities for comment but have yet to hear back.