Maine CDC confirms rare tick-borne virus case

The Maine CDC has confirmed a rare tick-borne illness case.

It's the first case of the Powassan virus in Maine since 2017.

Maine has only had 11 cases of it since 2000.

The Maine CDC reminds you to, when outside, wear protective clothing, use repellent and perform full-body tick checks.

"We want folks to go outside and enjoy the summer and enjoy the outdoors and be active, so we don't want to anyone to be afraid, but we want everyone to be aware the Lyme Disease and other tick-borne diseases are a risk, but they're a risk that you can take steps from you and your family from getting," said Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

The Powassan virus is not contagious human-to-human, but you can get it by getting bit by a tick.