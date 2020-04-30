Maine CDC confirms investigation into death of Waldo Co. firefighter

The Maine CDC is investigating the death of a firefighter in Waldo County and whether it was coronavirus-related.

(Photo: Pixabay / License Link)(MGN)

Dr. Nirav Shah was asked about the case Thursday and whether that person potentially had contact with other area fire departments.

"Because of the personal privacy involved and the various personal details, I can't comment on it any further partly for privacy reasons, also because our investigation is just underway. But we are aware of that unfortunate situation and our team of epidemiologists and disease detectives is starting the process of looking into it."

Shah did not share any more information.

But Waldo County Sheriff Jeff Trafton says his office is investigating the unattended death of 42-year-old Harold “Eddie” Moore, II.

He passed away Tuesday and was a Lieutenant with the Jackson Fire Department.

The U.S. Fire Administration posted on its website that Jackson responded to a fire at a residence earlier in the day.

Later in the evening, after arriving home, Jackson apparently went into cardiac arrest and died.