Maine CDC confirms EEE case in York County horse

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention was alerted late Friday afternoon of a positive test for Eastern equine encephalitis in a horse in York County.

The horse, which was not vaccinated against the disease, was euthanized Friday.

This is the first case of a horse contracting EEE in Maine since 2013.

“This positive result confirms that mosquitoes carrying the virus are present in Maine, which is the reason why Maine CDC urges the state’s residents and visitors to take precautions to protect themselves and their animals from mosquito bites,” said Nirav D. Shah, Director of Maine CDC. “We want everyone to take precautions while enjoying themselves this holiday weekend.”

Maine CDC continues to urge state residents to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the harmful virus.

There have been no confirmed cases of EEE or West Nile virus in humans in Maine this year. The last case of EEE involving a human in Maine was in 2015.