Maine CDC announces first death in Sagadahoc County; 26 new cases reported Friday

Friday's numbers on coronavirus from the Maine CDC are as follows:

There is one new deaths to report, the first one in Sagadahoc County.

This brings the state's death total to 17.

The confirmed number of cases of COVID-19 has risen to 586.

That's an increase of 26 cases since Thursday.

246 people have recovered while 111 have been hospitalized at some point.

The CDC says this is likely an underrepresentation of the true number of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

As for county-by-county numbers, Piscataquis Country remains the only one without a confirmed case of the virus.

The daily briefing with Head of the Maine CDC, Doctor Nirav Shah will be held at 2:30 Friday afternoon.

He will be joined by Governor Janet Mills.

You can watch that briefing right here on TV 5 or via our website.