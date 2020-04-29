Maine CDC announces coronavirus outbreak at Portland Tyson Foods plant

The Maine CDC on Wednesday announced that it is following a coronavirus outbreak at the Tyson Foods plant in Portland.

Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah said eight people at the facility have tested positive for the virus.

Shah said the eight people are not currently working.

He said his office has been in contact with Tyson Foods and made several recommendations, including universal testing for people at the plant.

Shah said Tyson Foods was in the process of arranging testing for people at the facility.

Shah said there have been talks about idling the plant but that has not happened as of Wednesday afternoon.

He said he believed it was the first outbreak not in long term care or health care facility in the state.

The Maine CDC reported a total of 1,056 cumulative cases of the virus in the state, including 52 deaths.