Maine CDC announces 55 additional COVID-19 cases at Augusta long-term care facility

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported an increase in cases of coronavirus at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation long-term care facility.

41 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, CDC officials said. One resident who tested positive died, the CDC announced Friday.

The Maine CDC said it was been working with the facility and elevated protective measures have been in place since the first confirmed case.

An additional supply of personal protective equipment is being provided to the facility, on top of what was sent to it in March, officials said.

Maine has had two other outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities since the outbreak started in mid-March. One happened at the Tall Pines Retirement and Health Care Community in Belfast, the other at the Maine Veterans' Homes facility in Scarborough.