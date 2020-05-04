Maine CDC announces 20 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Monday 20 new coronavirus cases in the state.

There are 1,205 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maine.

The number of confirmed cases is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the state total at 57.

The Maine CDC said 720 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 16 from Saturday.

Taking away reported deaths and patients who have recovered, there are 428 active cases of the virus in Maine, six more than on Sunday.