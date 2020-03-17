Maine CDC announces 15 new cases of coronavirus in state; 32 cases total

The Maine Center Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that there are 15 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said there are 23 confirmed cases and nine presumptive positive cases.

One of the new cases is a child under the age of 10 in Androscoggin County who does not attend a day care.

Below is a breakdown of the new cases, according to the Maine CDC;

-Woman in her 50s in Cumberland County

-Woman in her 50s in Oxford County

-Man in his 50s in York County

-Child under the age of 10 in Androscoggin County

-Woman in her 60s; no county was available

-Woman in her 50s; no county was available

-Woman in her 50s; no county was available

-Woman in her 60s in Cumberland County

-Woman in her 30s in Cumberland County

-Woman in her 40s in Cumberland County

-Man in his 60s; no county was available

-Woman in her 60s; no county was available

-Man in his 40s; no county was available

-Man in his 20s in Cumberland County

-Woman in her 30s in Kennebec County

Shah said the cases where no county was immediately available will be updated.

Shah said there are cases in seven Maine counties. He said many of the new cases involve people who had close personal contact with earlier cases.

Shah said there is only evidence of community spread in Cumberland County.

Three people are hospitalized and two people have also tested positive for the flu.

Shah urged Mainers to remain calm a not panic.

"Panic is a paralytic in these situations," Shah said.

Shah said 1,303 people have tested negative for the virus.