Maine CDC addresses need for increased testing capacity

The White House says Maine is among four states with the lowest testing capacity in the U.S.

An email sent by the White House Coronavirus Task Force shows Maine can currently test fewer than 30 in 1,000 people a month.

States with the highest capacity can test 90 in 1,000 people per month.

The head of the Maine CDC, Doctor Nirav Shah, says the state does need to expand its testing capacity.

He says, "Our goal is to equip every single healthcare provider with the ability, the capacity to do testing irrespective of any constraints on resources, and one of the ways that we look at that is our positivity rate which right now stands and hovers at right around 5 percent. That's far superior and far more suitable than what we've seen in other states."

The federal government is awaiting approval on a new 484-billion dollar package that includes pandemic relief funds.

If passed, Maine stands to get around $16 million.

Doctor Shah says he would use some of that money on ramping up testing in the state.