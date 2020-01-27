Maine CDC: No cases of Coronavirus reported in Maine

Maine health officials are keeping a close eye on the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine Centers for Disease Control, says his department is taking every precaution to keep Maine residents healthy.

Health officials updated state leaders on Monday.

"We understand that everyone is concerned," Dr. Shah said. "We're working on this very aggressively. We're not leaving any stone unturned as we begin our preparedness work."

Shah said there are no confirmed cases in Maine, and nobody is under observation at this time.