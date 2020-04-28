Maine CDC Director says we are heading in the right direction

According to the Director of the Maine CDC, those numbers suggest we are moving in the right direction.

Doctor Nirav Shah says we still have work to do when it comes to COVID-19 in our state.

He says as we move to gradually reopen the state, they are focusing on several factors.

These include looking at a reduction in symptoms and cases and the preparedness of the health care system.

Shah says hospitals are still at capacity which gives them some security moving forward.

He says these measures lay the groundwork from a public health perspective to allow a move toward a staged reopening.

Dr. Nirav Shah, said, "Even though we are trending in the right direction right now, there is the possibility that things could go back and we could have another spike. So, one of the things that our team at Maine CDC is focused on is not just looking forward, but always looking at day-to-day data to be able to detect any kind of spike of resurgence which would alter the plans that Governor Mills just laid out."

Shah says they are working to expand testing and contact tracing of positive cases.