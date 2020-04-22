Maine CDC Director says re-opening the state is a "conversation not a decision"

Reopening the state won't be "a decision so much as it will be a conversation, with lots of people at the table."

This was Maine CDC Director Doctor Nirav Shah's response to questions about a recommended three-phase reopening.

With a little more than a week until the most recent stay-at-home order expires, Doctor Shah says no plans have been put in place to reopen the state.

He says Governor Mills is thinking about a reopening and looking at how this can go.

Director of the U.S. CDC, Doctor Robert Redfield, warned Tuesday a second wave of the coronavirus is expected to hit next winter during flu season.

Doctor Shah says he's more concerned about the summer months.

He says, "The risk of resurgence that I'm looking at right now is not so much one in December, but it's one that could occur even more quickly this summer depending on how the reopening process goes and the ways in which physical distancing measures may or may not be abided."

Dr. Shah also addressed the latest at long term care facilities.

He says two more residents at Tall Pines in Belfast have died, and one more has tested postie for a total of 30. Ten staff members have also tested positive.

At the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, a 27th staffer has tested positive. There are 74 total cases at that facility.

And new Wednesday, Dr. Shah says two residents and a staff member have tested positive at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

He says in response, like other facilities, they have shipped additional PPE and tests to that location.