Maine CDC Director on handling coronavirus preparations

State health officials continue to prepare for the coronavirus, even though no one from Maine has tested positive for it.

Governor Mills has formed a response team to deal protect public health.

We sat down the the Director of the Maine CDC Monday.

Dr. Nirav Shaw is the leader of that newly formed team.

He says the risk to us remains low tonight, but things can change.

The director says they've been preparing for coronavirus since December.

The spread in other places has ramped up efforts.

"Given the changes that we've seen at the the national and international level we are turning up the dial," said Dr. Nirav D. Shah. "But everyone has a role to play here. We at the Maine CDC are working very, very, very hard at this, but I want everyone out there to do the same thing. I want folks to stay healthy. I want everyone to get their flu shot and I really urge everyone to stay informed."

We will have more with Doctor Shah throughout the week.

For the latest on what the CDC is recommending for people you can go to Maine.gov.

