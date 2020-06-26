Maine CDC Director offers update on Castine, Houlton coronavirus situations

An update on a potential coronavirus situation in Castine.

During Friday's Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said no one from Maine has tested positive for coronavirus following a report that a group of people with the virus visited Castine and came into contact with local residents.

He said the investigation is still underway as they attempt to learn more about the visitors.

"With respect to the individuals who were here, again we are investigating where they came in from, what the nature of their activities was, and whether there were any violations at all," said Shah. "That's gonna be part of not just the public health investigation but the broader investigation as we move forward."

Shah also offered an update on the outbreak in Houlton.

There were nine cases linked to a patient transported by the Houlton Ambulance Service who tested positive for the virus.

Officials conducted 301 tests this week on people in the area.

One more came back positive.

Shah commended officials at Houlton Regional Hospital for their efforts in testing those that needed it.