Maine CDC Director issues strongest travel warning yet

In Friday's daily briefing, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah gave his strongest warning yet to certain members of Maine's population.

This comes as Maine now has two presumptive positive cases, with another preliminary presumptive positive case.

There are also 17 tests pending and 91 negative tests.

Shah warned older Mainers and Mainers with chronic illnesses to start preparing for the coronavirus to impact their lives.

He suggested they stock up with adequate house supplies, especially medicine.

And he had his staunchest travel warning so far.

"I urge everyone to take a look at their travel plans, especially if they, or a loved one they know is over the age of 60, and/or chronic medical conditions," said Shah. "It's a balance. If someone were quite elderly and had a number of medical conditions, even something as simple as a flight may not be warranted or indicated at this time. If someone were very young with no medical conditions, it may be okay. Can't give any hard and fast rules and it's something of a sliding scale."

Shah also said if you have a vulnerable person in your household, please make sure that they are prepared.

Maine CDC has one test kit. A kit can administer about 1,000 tests.

Shah said Friday that even though they have about 900 tests left, they will be asking the U.S. CDC for another kit.