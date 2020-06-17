Maine CDC Director hints at pushing back indoor reopening date for bars

The reopening date of inside-service for bars in Maine may be pushed back.

That from the Head of the Maine CDC today.

Dr. Nirav Shah says they have been following recent outbreaks in other states, the most alarming of those in bars.

One was at an establishment in Jacksonville, Florida where 23 people were infected in one night.

Also, 34 positive cases are connected to several bars in Boise, Idaho.

He says evidence from both outbreaks shows individuals were not wearing face masks.

Dr. Shah says bars raise significant health concerns when it comes to the spread of the virus.

He points to overcrowding, enclosed spaces where individuals are in close contact, loud speaking, and consistent drinking.

"This constellation of factors is prompting us in Maine as well as health authorities in a number of other states, including Massachusetts and Vermont, to reevaluate our timeline as for when bars could safely reopen," says Dr. Shah.

Currently, bars are slated to open to inside-service on July 1st.

Bars are allowed to operate outdoors right now.

Dr. Shah says he doesn't believe they would scale that measure back.

He says an official decision on postponing the indoor reopening of bars has not been made.

