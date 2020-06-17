Maine CDC Director addresses what students returning to school in the fall could look like

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in some states, questions are being raised about the start of school in the fall.

At the CDC briefing Wednesday, the head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah discussed what that could look like for kids.

He says checking temperatures before children enter a school building is already a practice in some countries.

But he points that not all kids with the virus would have a fever.

He says there isn't one single thing you can do to detect the virus.

Instead a "portfolio" of measures should be taken for kids to safely return to school.

"Temperature checks may be one part of that but I think school officials are thinking about things like strict and tight cohorting of students. So, students are only interacting with a smaller number of their classmates as opposed to a larger number, reducing the likelihood of spread," says Dr. Shah.

Staggering schedules is another idea on the table.

Maine's education commissioner says the state will determine when students can return to classrooms in the fall.

A draft plan released by the Maine Department of Education last week would require staff to wear face masks and encourage students to wear them as well.

Remote learning has not been ruled out.