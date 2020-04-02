Maine CDC Director: Use reliable, official sources for information about COVID-19 in Maine

Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah, had some good news to report when it comes to personal protective equipment and testing during Thursday's briefing from Augusta.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maine have risen to 376. That's an increase of 32 cases from Wednesday.

94 people have recovered while 68 have been hospitalized at some point. No new deaths have been reported. The total remains at seven.

Dr. Shah had new information to report Thursday, saying 300,000 N-95 masks have been ordered from a Maine vendor.

He also says the state is preparing, with help from the Department of Transportation, to make a large distribution of PPE to healthcare workers.

Dr. Shah also announced the backlog in testing has been cleared.

He says they're now waiting for 600 tests results to be returned from the lab they were sent to.

The number of diagnosed cases across 13 of Maine's counties continues to rise.

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Androscoggin: 12

Cumberland: 204

Franklin: 3

Hancock: 2

Kennebec: 19

Knox: 7

Lincoln: 8

Oxford: 9

Penobscot: 16

Sagadahoc: 10

Somerset: 2

Waldo: 2

York: 74

The counties of residence of 8 patients have yet to be identified.

Dr. Shah says about half the intensive care unit beds remain available at Maine hospitals, and more than 400 ventilators are ready to be used.

He encourages people to refer to the Maine CDC website or other trusted resources for the best information to keep your family safe.

He warns people that scammers are out there, as are rumors about certain remedies. "So, what I'm asking everyone to do is to exercise caution and maybe even some healthy skepticism when reading information even from the best intentioned folks. And, specifically, I'm asking everyone to help their friends and family members separate fact from fiction."

In order to make sure hospitals are fully staffed to meet the demands of this pandemic, the CDC is asking respiratory technicians to volunteer in the event they are needed.

State officials are also asking for help from those whose licenses may have recently expired, and also looking to healthcare providers in other states who may be willing to help if necessary.

There are also plans in place to build "field hospitals" such as those already seen in New York City.