Maine CDC Director: Still 0 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maine

Maine still has zero confirmed cases of the coronavirus -- the last state in New England without one.

The head of the Maine CDC says the department has tested 20 cases that have all come back negative and have 5 outstanding cases.

CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah held a news conference Tuesday afternoon laying out the state's coronavirus status.

Shah says Mainers need to try to stay healthy, avoid spreading any illnesses, and stay informed on the virus.

He says that state labs have the potential test 100-200 cases per day.

Shah says he's concerned about the state having enough medical supplies as well our older population.

Shah says that now is the time to prepare before the virus spreads to Maine.

"Given the fact that, in the Pacific Northwest, there is already sustained person-to-person transmission, we should take a moment to learn from what has happened there, and take the opportunity -- given that there are not yet cases in Maine -- to maximize our opportunities for preparedness," said Shah.

Gov. Janet Mills also confirmed Tuesday that she was on a call recently with Vice President Mike Pence and more than 40 other governors discussing coronavirus response.