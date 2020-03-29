Maine CDC: Coronavirus cases rise to 253 in the state

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday that the number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 253.

There were 211 cases reported Saturday.

The Maine CDC said 41 people have recovered from the virus.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah called the increase concerning.

Shah said the increase in cases is likely a result of increased testing and community transmission.

Cumberland County has the most cases of the virus, with 142. York County has the second most at 47 cases, according to the Maine CDC coronavirus website.

There is evidence of community transmission in both counties, Shah said.

Shah said Saturday that three-dozen health care workers are among those who have tested positive for the virus. Shah said this underscores the risks facing Maine's health care workers.

The state reported its first coronavirus-related death on Friday.

The individual was a man in his 80s from Cumberland County who had underlying medical conditions.