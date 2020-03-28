Maine CDC: Coronavirus cases rise to 211 in the state

There are now 211 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

As of Saturday morning, 3,394 people have tested negative.

There were 168 reported cases on Friday.

On Friday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first death of an individual who had tested positive for the disease caused by the COVID-19.

The man is from Cumberland County and was in his 80's.

Privacy laws prohibit the CDC from releasing more information about that man.

According to the U.S. CDC there have been 1,246 deaths of individuals in the United States who tested positive for COVID-19.

