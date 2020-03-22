Maine CDC: 89 positive cases of coronavirus now in the state

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Maine jumped to 89 on Sunday, up from 70 on Saturday, and 56 on Friday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

53 of those cases are in Cumberland County. Two Cumberland County residents have recovered, joining one patient in Androscoggin County.

Eight individuals are hospitalized.

As of Saturday, 2,264 tests have come back negative.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence asking him to accelerate the distribution of medical equipment. Hospitals in Maine and across the country are running low on those supplies.

In the meantime, thousands of gloves and hundreds of face shields, shoe covers and gowns are being distributed Friday to hospitals and first responders across Maine.

Out of the 135 intensive care unit beds in Maine, 56 are available, Shah said.

On Friday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nariv Shah commended Mainers for their continued efforts to socially distance themselves, but also noted that when he asks people to be socially distant, he really means "physically distant." Shah is urging everyone to stay in touch with friends and family.

The CDC says symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The CDC says there are steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses such as influenza and the common cold:

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

Currently there is no vaccine available to prevent the spread of COVID-19.