Maine CDC: 70 positive cases of coronavirus now in the state

AUGUSTA, Maine — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Maine jumped to 70 on Saturday, up from 56 on Friday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

41 of those cases are in Cumberland County. Two Cumberland County residents have recovered, joining one patient in Androscoggin County.

2,264 tests have come back negative.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence asking him to accelerate the distribution of medical equipment. Hospitals in Maine and across the country are running low on those supplies.

In the meantime, thousands of gloves and hundreds of face shields, shoe covers and gowns are being distributed Friday to hospitals and first responders across Maine.

Out of the 135 intensive care unit beds in Maine, 56 are available, Shah said.

On Friday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nariv Shah commended Mainers for their continued efforts to socially distance themselves, but also noted that when he asks people to be socially distant, he really means "physically distant." Shah is urging everyone to stay in touch with friends and family.