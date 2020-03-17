Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices closed to public

The Maine Secretary of State's Office announced Tuesday that all Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices will be closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The offices are closed until further notice.

Bureau of Motor Vehicles' Mobile Unit visits are also suspended until further notice.

Mainers are encouraged to use the BMV's online services when possible.

Online services include license renewal, vehicle registration renewal, replacement titles and overlimit permits.

During this time, residents will not be able to obtain Real ID credentials, first-time credentials or new registrations.