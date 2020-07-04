Maine Brewers' Guild to host 'Maine Beer Night' Saturday July 25

If you're a fan of beer, then why not get all the beer fest vibes from the comfort of your own home?

Courtesy: Maine Brewers' Guild

The Maine Brewers' Guild is giving folks the opportunity.

On Saturday July 25th, their hosting their inaugural Maine Beer Night.

For one night only, beer fans can sign up and view videos from Maine brewers that are sure to entertain and educate.

You can also sign up to receive a sampler pack of Maine beer for the event. T-shirts and other items are for sale, too.

All money will go towards the Maine Brewer's Guild- a non-profit that represents all beer breweries in the state.

"People are going to get little glimpses and peaks into grew houses, and to some of the farm fields, and into some of the places that meet the people behind the beer all around the state,” said Sean Sullivan, Executive Director of Maine Brewers’ Guild. “So, we should have people from Lubec, up in Aroostook County, down in York, from over the western mountains, and everywhere in between. I think all those stories- people who just love meeting other people, and are finding themselves sitting at home unable to do so, I think it will be a great opportunity to get little glimpses into different corners of Maine maybe they haven't yet visited."

To purchase tickets and other items visit: MaineBeerNight.com.