Maine Boat & Home Show returns to Rockland

Dozens of watercraft will be on display in Rockland starting Friday.

"It's really a celebration of all the creative types who call the coast home,” explained John Hanson, president of Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Magazine.

More than 100 watercraft, power and sail, will be on display in Rockland this weekend for the largest exhibition of boats in New England.

Every year the Maine Boat and Home Show brings boat builders and other vendors together for the three-day event.

"There's a lot of interesting new boats that are looking at more fuel efficient ways to get to you from point A to point B, and there's some even new sailboats,” said Hanson. “There's a beautiful 24 foot sailboat called the Bridges Point 24 that is absolutely terrific."

Organizers say events like the Maine Home and Boat Show, the North Atlantic Blues Festival, and the Maine Lobster Festival do wonders for the city's downtown.

"Each one of those brings a completely different audience to downtown Rockland and they all get a chance to spend time on Main Street and spend money on Main Street,” explained George Page, Executive Director of Rockland Main Street, Inc. “With our couple of dozen restaurants and two dozen galleries and museums, and another 50 or so boutique shops here it spreads out extremely well."

"One of the things that makes the show like ours really sing is the downtown that it's in,” said Hanson. “Here we have great art, great food, and it's just a wonderful place to be for a weekend."

In addition to seeing some of Maine's finest artists, architects, and boat builders, folks will also get to enjoy live music and great food.

"It's a gathering of the tribes before winter comes in,” Hanson explained. “It kind of scratches the really human need to connect at this time of year."

The show opens Friday at 10 a.m.

For a full schedule of events visit: https://maineboats.com/boatshow.