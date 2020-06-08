Maine Bicentennial Commission postpones their 200th-anniversary events until 2021

The Maine Bicentennial Commission says they are postponing their 200th-anniversary events until next year.

That's when Maine will mark its 201st birthday.

This decision comes due to uncertainty and safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While commission members are disappointed, they are also excited about coming back together next year.

They look forward to celebrating 201 years and a renewed sense of community and perseverance.

All Maine Bicentennial Commission signature events and programs originally scheduled for the bicentennial year of 2020 are now postponed to 2021. Tentative dates, pending any pandemic restrictions in place at that time, are below:

Maine Statehood Day Ceremony: Sunday, March 14, 2021, Augusta

State of Maine Bicentennial Parade Presented by Poland Spring: Saturday, May 15, 2021, Cities of Auburn and Lewiston

Sailing Ships events: Summer 2021 (various dates), ports along the Maine coast

Maine200 Innovation Expo Presented by Central Maine Power: Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, Portland

Maine 200 Time Capsule sealing ceremony, Fall 2021, Location TBD