Maine Better Transportation Association names stretch of road in Jackman as worst in state

One of Maine's most popular scenic byways has been named the worst road in the state, according to the Maine Better Transportation Association.

The MBTA said a 14.3-mile stretch of Route 201 from Moose River to the border of Maine and Quebec is the winner of the 2019 Worst Road in Maine contest.

William Jarvis, of Jackman, submitted the stretch of road and won the $529 grand prize.

Jarvis, a forester and chief of the Jackman Fire and Rescue Department, said he travels the road frequently. He said its deteriorating condition is a deterrent to tourists.

The MBTA also awarded three runner-up prizes. Those roads were Route 202 west of Sanford, Presque Isle Street/Route 1A in Fort Fairfield and Route 1 in Washington County from Chase Mills Road near Gardner Lake.

According to the most recent Maine Infrastructure Report Card issued by the Maine Section, approximately 18 percent of Maine highways, or 1,530 out of 8,645 miles of state highway, are ratedpoor or worse, the MBTA said.

The MBTA said it is estimated Maine needs an additional $198 million in funding to fix the state's roads and bridges.