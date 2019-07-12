Maine Beer Box shares state's craft beer industry with fans in Halifax

Maine's craft beer industry is booming and, once again, representatives from the industry are going international to spread the brand.

The Maine Beer Box was loaded onto a ship Friday morning in Portland, bound for a beer festival in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The beer box is basically a giant kegerator and has traveled across the Atlantic to beer festivals in past years.

But Maine Brewers' Guild Executive Director Sean Sullivan says, this time, it's staying on this side of the pond.

"So keeping it closer to home. We've been to Iceland and the UK, but we get more Canadian tourists than probably anywhere else so it's a great opportunity to put our beer in their hands on their own turf."

A study found that Maine's craft beer industry contributed $260 million to the state economy in 2017.