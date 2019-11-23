"Maine Author Day" helps raise funds for the Humane Society in Waterville

A group of local authors came together at the Humane Society in Waterville to help fundraise.

The Humane Society held “Maine Author Day,” offering book signings and meet and greets with over 12 authors.

Proceeds from the books sold will go towards the Humane Society.

The event was a great way to shed light on local authors while helping out the animals around the holidays.

“If you’re an author that everybody knows, everyone knows your books,” says Kelly Bae, an author and organizer. “But when you are a local author, sometimes it’s hard to do. Then our furry friends also need help so together we work so we can help each other out.”

With a large variety of genres, there was a book for everyone.

