Maine Astronaut makes history with first all-female spacewalk

For the first time ever, an all female spacewalk outside the International Space Station took place on Friday.

Jessica Meir of Caribou, Maine and Christina Koch worked for hours outside the space station and answered questions and calls from around the world.

"Congratulations Christina and Jessica on this historic event. This is truly historic," said President Donald Trump.

"For us, it's just coming out here and doing our job today, and we were the crew that was tasked with this assignment. At the same time, we recognize that it is an historic achievement, and we do of course want to give credit to all those that came before us," said Meir.

"Today means that little girls all over the world and in Maine should be inspired to aspire to become scientists and explore space and beyond. And anything amazing we have on Earth," said Trudi Plummer of the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor.

"It blows my mind to think that a woman from this school, this class really made a life for herself and made a really large impact on our school and our country," said Alaina Quinlan, a Junior at Caribou High School.

The Challenger Learning Center of Maine has been following Jessica's career up to this historic day.

"It really gets kids excited to think, wow, I'm from a small town, but I can actually aspire to do this if I want to. She's actually in space, so it's really neat that we do a lot of work to try to inspire kids to pursue careers in STEM. And Jessica is just a great role model for that," said Jennifer Therien of the Challenger Learning Center.

For details, video and more on Friday's spacewalk, check out NASA.gov.