Maine Association of Retirees holds annual meeting

The Maine Association of Retirees held their annual meeting Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center.

The event featured a technology session, updates on state legislation, and a Q&A with representatives for Maine's two U.S. senators.

Governor Mills gave the keynote speech, focusing on several senior issues.

She talked about her plans for health care, property taxes, and retirement benefits.

"As Governor, I'm committed to supporting policies and programs that honor our retired public servants, and that provide Maine seniors the dignity they have earned and the support they need to continue to be assets and valued citizens of the state of Maine," said Mills.

The Maine Association of retirees represents 14,000 Maine retired teachers and government employees.