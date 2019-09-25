Maine Army National Guard visits students in Dexter

It's not every day the Maine Army National Guard brings its portable equipment to students.

On Wednesday, students from the Tri-County Technical Center and beyond were in Dexter getting a chance to experience firsthand what the Guard offers.

Most of us have seen this type of equipment as we're driving down the highway.

But, very rarely do most people get to see it up close.

Students at the Tri-County Technical Center in Dexter spent their day learning what the Maine Army National Guard does and how they do it.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for many of these students who are learning firsthand what the Maine Army National Guard can offer them.

"The Guard offers so many opportunities for the students in this area, not just in military, but also in job skills. What we're about at Tri-County is opening doors for our students and giving them more options to be more successful in their future,” explained Sarah Hanson, Student Services Coordinator at Tri-County Technical Center.

This is the first time the Maine Army National Guard has done something like this.

"We have maintenance. We have transportation. We have aviation out here. We have military police. We have engineers, vertical, and horizontal engineers, mechanics. You name it. They're out here today,” explained Sergeant. First Class, Brent Randall.

Randall says their goal is to showcase military jobs and show students how they're relevant to vocational programs.

They also want students to know that while serving their country, they can also better their education at no cost.

"We can help them with their benefits through tech schools by covering those 100% Maine Army National Guarders' tuition to those community colleges so that they can pursue that degree,” said Randall. “They can pursue that occupation without the financial burden."

"I'm definitely going to college, but I don't know where yet, and free is always nice. I love free,” said Grady Berry, a senior at Nokomis High School.

Many of these students were not aware of what the Guard has to offer, so they're hopeful this can be an annual event to help educate those in school and beyond.

"I didn't know there was as many opportunities as there is here, but I'm definitely intrigued by everything here. It's pretty amazing,” said Trinity Downs, a senior at Foxcroft Academy.

"A lot of students have no idea what the Guard does and what they can offer,” said Berry. “And at an expo like this, which I think is the first of its kind, it's going really well. So, a lot of students should take part in it."

To learn more about the Maine Army National Guard visit: https://www.me.ngb.army.mil/.