Maine Apple Sunday takes place this weekend

Fall is approaching which means apple season is here.

The 20th annual Maine Apple Sunday is this Sunday the 8th.

Apple orchards all across the state will be taking part.

Many locations will offer special activities and free samples of apple products.

"New England is one of the apple capitals of the world. I think a lot of people that have been raised here in New England forget that apples are really part of our heritage, and we are a "pick your own apple orchard," so we encourage people to come out, get their hands on the produce to harvest it themselves. The importance is being able to connect with agriculture and connect with nature."

To see if there's a participating orchard near you...

Visit maineapples.org.