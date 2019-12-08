Maine Animal club welcome family's to a Witter Wonderland

The Maine Animal Club at U-Maine hosted the second annual Witter Wonderland today.

A wonderful chance for kids and families to come to hang out and play with some farm critters.

The farm brought out some of their favorites including cows, pigs, and sheep.

"We do this every year, we started several years ago,” says Shannon O’Grady, a student volunteer. “It's basically just an event to raise money and get people out to the farm because not many people know the university has one."

Proceeds from the event go to help the animals and the Maine Animal Club.

