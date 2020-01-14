Maine Ag Trades Show offers farmers a number of resources; runs through Thursday

The doors to the 79th annual Maine Ag Trades Show opened Tuesday at the Augusta Civic Center.

"It's three days of conference sessions and trade show exhibit booths for the public to attend and experience and celebrate Maine's heritage and innovation in agriculture," said Anne Trenholm, Agricultural Promotions Coordinator for the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

It's the perfect time for the public to get a look into Maine's agriculture industry, as well as farmers to talk with one another and get ready for the upcoming year.

"It's really crucial that we give farmers an opportunity to connect and network in agriculture this time of year," said Trenholm. "It's a little bit of a slower time of year for farmers so between November and March it's a crucial time to give them a chance to plan."

One of top reasons to come to the Ag Trades Show is all of the support farmers can get to help them succeed, like the Beginning Farmer Resource Network of Maine.

"We really are hoping to put people in a position to be successful by connecting them with real world experience and getting that hands-on experience, as well as business planning," said Tori Jackson, UMaine Cooperative Extension Professor of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

They're meeting with new and beginning farmers to connect them with the right resources and answer any questions they may have.

"So we spend a lot of time talking to people about things like market research, how to write a business plan, how to borrow in a responsible way, so they can take their hands-on skills that they're really excited about and do them for their entire career," said Jackson.

They help farmers year-round. If you'd like to find out more info visit extension.umaine.edu/beginning-farmer-resource-network.

The Trade Show runs Wednesday from 9-6 and Thursday from 9-3.