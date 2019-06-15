Maine Academy of Modern Music launching Bangor programs

The Maine Academy of Modern Music is proud to announce that it will begin expanding its programming in Bangor this summer in partnership with Launchpad and the Bangor Arts Exchange thanks to a grant through the Maine Community Foundation.

The school will be adding additional summer camps and will launch weekly music programs in Bangor beginning this fall.

The Bangor rock camps will serve students ages 11-18 and provide an excellent opportunity for local students to play in a band, perform covers and write original music.

The camps will be held the weeks of July 8-12 and August 19-23 and cost $300 per week.

Scholarships are available.

For more information or to register visit: www.maineacademyofmodernmusic.org/camps.

