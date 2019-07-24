Maine AG urges Trump administration to end mileage rollback

Maine's attorney general and his counterparts in 11 other states are calling on the Trump administration to end its rollback of mileage standards.

President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are expected to send a final mileage rule to the White House's Office of Management and Budget in the coming weeks.

The proposal would eliminate tougher, Obama-era fuel economy standards. It also would prevent states like California from imposing their own standards.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said the Trump administration is failing to take into account states like Maine that have worked to establish stringent vehicle emission standards.

The attorneys general that submitted the comments are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington.