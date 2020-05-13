Maine AG, others want Trump to protect meat industry workers

Maine’s attorney general has joined a group of 20 of his peers to call for the Trump Administration to take steps to make sure meat and poultry processing facilities are safe for employees.

The attorneys general are responding to an April order by President Donald Trump that was designed to keep the processing plants open amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The USDA said the order reflected the essential nature of the meat industry in the U.S. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey says he’s concerned the order didn’t protect workers who are now working in unsafe conditions.

