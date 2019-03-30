Maine 3Railers Model Railroad Show held in Augusta

Train enthusiasts of all ages gathered at the annual Maine 3 Railers Model Railroad Show.

The show is a big fundraiser for the Maine 3 Railers, a group of over one hundred people who have a passion for model trains.

Folks were able to view trains and purchase from local vendors.

We are told it is an opportunity for people to display and demonstrate different kinds of model trains.

"One of our goals is to attract the younger crowd and around the layout, they are just fascinated by not only the trains but as model trains they've come a long way. They are very active, they got the sounds and are controlled remotely."

The Maine 3 Railers hope to continue hosting the event for many years to come.