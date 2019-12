You can take a trip to the land of Dr. Seuss this weekend.

Main Street Skowhegan invites you to visit Whoville.

They're hoping their 27th annual Holiday Stroll can help make the Grinch's heart grow a few sizes.

It's tomorrow and Saturday.

It kicks off with a parade at 7 Friday night - followed by the ever popular Breakfast with Santa on Saturday morning from 8-10.

There's a whole holiday helping more going on too.

You can head to skowheganholidaystroll.com for more info.