A grant from the Maine Arts Commission will help light up parts of the Kennebec River.

Main Street Skowhegan received $75,000. The money will create a project called Kennebec on Fire.

Blazing sculptures will be placed in the river, starting with three to five sculptures in the Big Eddy in Skowhegan.

The sculptures will be lit during festivals and events.

We're told most of the money will go to the artists commissioned to created the sculptures.