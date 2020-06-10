Main Street Skowhegan awarding more than $20,000 in grants to 23 businesses

Nearly two dozen Skowhegan businesses are getting checks this week for their share of more than $20,000 in grant money.

The funding comes from Main Street Skowhegan's Technical Assistance/COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.

It's supposed to help offset losses related to the coronavirus pandemic, and provide technical assistance funding to owners seeking to grow their businesses.

The total amount of grant money was made possible in part by the Bill and Joan Alfond Foundation. A contribution from the Foundation helped leverage additional gifts to double the funding total, surpassing $20,000 dollars.