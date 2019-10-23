Calling local artists: Main Street Skowhegan needs your help

Main Street Skowhegan and the Wesserunsett Arts Council are calling all artists to create a sculpture...or two.

The open call is for proposals to Kennebec Fire, a public art sculpture project that will be installed seasonally in the Kennebec River in Skowhegan.

It's open to all Maine artists with a deadline for proposals of November 8th.

There will be a total of five sculptures with a fire brazier that can be filled with wood and lit during festivals.

The first sculpture will be a prototype with plans to install it in the river next Spring.

"We are expecting to attract tourists and visitors to the area. We are planning to host lighting festivals around these awesome sculptures and really create this awesome atmosphere in Skowhegan that people will want to come visit."

You can send a proposal to Mary Haley.

Her email address is mary at main street Skowhegan dot org.

