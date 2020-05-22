Main Street Bucksport encouraging community members to help clean up

Main Street Bucksport is asking for residents in the town to head outside on Saturday, May 30th.

It has been a tradition for community members in Bucksport to get together for an annual clean up of the town.

But because of the pandemic that won’t be possible this year.

Instead Main Street Bucksport is asking for people to properly social distance and pick up trash around their neighborhoods on their own.

“It’s a little sad because it has become kind of a fun community event and businesses and their employees and it is nice to see everyone but this year we are just going to do it this way and it will still accomplish the same goal which is to pick up trash.”

They are also encouraging people to take pictures of the amount of trash they pick up and post it to their Facebook Page at Main Street Bucksport.