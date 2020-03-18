Two Maine mail carriers win national award for heroism

Two Maine mail carriers are being nationally recognized for their heroism.

Joe Arsenault of Farmington and Nick Claudel of Belgrade have been awarded the Carnegie Medal.

It's given throughout the U.S. and Canada.

It goes to those who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

Last January a tanker truck carrying around ten thousand gallons of fuel overturned and caught fire after crashing in Belgrade.

The two men jumped into action and pulled the driver to safety.

In addition to the medal itself, the honor comes with a financial grant too.

