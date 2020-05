A Madison woman was flown to a Bangor hospital after a crash in Palmyra over the weekend.

It happened on Estes Road Saturday evening.

We're told 31-year-old Katia Graves lost control of her SUV causing it to roll over several times.

Police say Graves was ejected and suffered a severe leg injury.

They say she was not wearing a seatbelt and speed appears to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.